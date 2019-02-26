Rochelle and Arthur welcome their daughter on February 24

Published 9:17 AM, February 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Former Sexbomb dancer Rochelle Pangilinan and husband actor Arhtur Solinap welcomed their daughter on Sunday, February 24.

Arthur relayed the good news to their manager Perry Lansingan, who shared some details with entertainment website Pep.

According to Perry, Rochelle and Arthur's daughter weighed 7 pounds. Her name has yet to be announced.

Both Rochelle and the baby are doing fine, he said.

Rochelle and Arthur, who got married in August 2017, confirmed they were expecting their first child together in August 2018.

Arthur, cousin of actor Dingdong Dantes, is known for his role as Muros in the original Encantadia. He is currently part of the show Pepito Manaloto on GMA7. – Rappler.com