Director-writer John Krasinski returns, as well as the rest of the Abbott family – Emily Blunt and the kids included

Published 2:45 PM, February 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The monsters of A Quiet Place are back, but luckily, so is the bad-ass Abbott family, ready to star in the highly-demanded sequel to the sci-fi horror thriller hit of 2018.

The news isn't hush-hush anymore, as A Quiet Place 2 has been confirmed by original writer-director John Krasinski who revealed its May 15, 2020 release date on Instagram.

Emily Blunt is set to star once again in the nail-biting suspense thriller, with her on-screen children Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe returning as well.

Production will begin around July 2019, with producers Brad Fuller and Andrew Form at the helm. Alongside main writer Krasinski will also be original writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.



A Quiet Place ended with mother Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) in the basement alongside her children with new knowledge on the rabid monsters' weakness in hand, and a shotgun ready to be fired in the other.

Will the sequel immediately follow from this cliff-hanging scene? Will the story be told from a new angle all together? The Hollywood Reporter says it could be either of these two plot points: a brand-new aspect of this gripping, post-apocalyptic world featuring these monsters, or a continuation of the Abbott family's will to survive.

The sequel's specific plot is yet to be announced.

Paramount Pictures' A Quiet Place brought in a staggering $340 million at the international box office on just a $17 million production budget, making it a critical, well-loved success by audiences around the world.



Emily Blunt also won a Screen Actors Guild award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie. – Rappler.com

