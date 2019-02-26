YG Entertainment denies the claims

Published 7:45 PM, February 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Seoul police confirmed on Tuesday, February 26, that they have launched an internal investigation into claims that Big Bang’s Seungri offered prostitutes to investors of his nightclub, Burning Sun.

“We have launched an investigation into the escort service claims that have been reported on by the media,” the Seoul Police Department was quoted as saying on Soompi, which also reported that Seungri is a “person of interest” in the probe.

The police will reportedly be reviewing an alleged chat between Seungri, an employee, and Seungri’s business partner at his investment company Yuri Holdings. The chat, which supposedly took place in December 2015, was released on February 26 by TV network SBS FunE.

A translation of the chat on AllKpop shows Seungri allegedly instructing the employee to find “girls” that will “sleep with them without a fuss.”

YG Entertainment, which manages Big Bang, denied the allegations, saying in a statement: “Upon checking with the artist himself, the text messages in the article are fabricated and not true.”

“We will take strong legal action against the proliferation and reproduction of rumors and fake news,” it added.

Yuri Holdings also denied the claims and said that the text messages in question “are all completely false.”

“We believe someone with malicious intent towards Seungri and our company has fabricated these text messages as a grudge and sent them to reporters. This is fake news that has been published without being confirmed,” it said in a statement.

“We plan to request an investigation into the individual who fabricated the text messages and submitted them to reporters, and we will take legal action to reveal the truth,” it added.

This is not the only controversy currently surrounding Seungri and Burning Sun. The nightclub, which reportedly stopped operating on February 17, is being investigated for its involvement in drug distribution, sexual harassment, and rape. – Rappler.com