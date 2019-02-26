Vice Ganda, Moira dela Torre, James Reid, and Regine Velasquez comprise the show's panel of judges

Published 10:29 PM, February 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A new set of judges for Idol Philippines has been revealed.

According to a TV Patrol report, Idol Philippines judge and "Asia's Songbird" Regine Velasquez will be joined in the show by It's Showtime host Vice Ganda, singer/actor James Reid, and singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre.

"More than being a judge, I want to be a mentor. So I want to be honest because I want them to improve. So that's my motto," Regine said during the interview that aired on Tuesday, February 26.

She also admitted the show will be tough because rejecting a contestant can be tough and might ruin a person's dream.

Meanwhile, Vice asked if the show really wants him to be a judge despite his past experiences as a judge in other talent shows. He eventually accepted the offer, adding that he will support the other judges.

"Let's just judge from our hearts. Kung ano 'yung sinasabi ng puso natin, 'yun na lang, huwag na tayo mang-echos (Whatever our heart is saying, let's go with that and stop sugarcoating)," he said.

Moira said she's excited to be a judge since she herself came from a singing contest

"As a person coming from a singing contest also, I can empathize," she said.

James, for his part, said he's honored to be part of the show and is looking forward to signing a potential talent to his recording company.

Idol Philippines is based on the Idol franchise created by Simon Fuller. This will be the third adaptation of the show, after Philippine Idol in 2006 and Pinoy Idol in 2008.

Idol Philippines will be hosted by Billy Crawford. – Rappler.com