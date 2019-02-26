The video already holds the record for fastest views

Published 11:15 PM, February 26, 2019

PARIS, France – The mega-hit "Despacito" by the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi has become the most watched video ever on YouTube with more than 6 billion views, the Google-owned service said Tuesday, February 26. (READ: 'Despacito' declared most streamed song ever)

The video, first released in January 2017 by Fonsi and Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, already holds the record for the fastest two billion, three billion and four billion views (272 days). (READ: Smash hit 'Despacito' becomes most viewed YouTube video)

Fonsi's Spanish-language hit, whose English title is "Slowly", has had nearly two billion views more than its nearest challenger, "Shape of You", by the British singer Ed Sheeran.

The South Korean singer Psy was the first to cross the two-billion-views barrier on the platform with his "Gangnam Style" in 2012, which also set off a dance craze.

Psy is now fifth in the YouTube charts with 3.3 billion views. – Rappler.com