A resolution dated February 15 dismisses the case for insufficient evidence

Published 9:50 AM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Will Gretchen Barretto be throwing another party?

The Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed the qualified theft complaint filed by actress Kris Aquino against her former business manager Nicko Falcis, citing insufficient evidence in a resolution dated February 15.

In her complaint, Aquino alleged that Falcis charged over P1 million in unauthorized personal expenses to a BDO corporate card under her company Kristina Cojuangco Aquino Productions (KCAP), of which Falcis was then the managing director.

In his resolution approved by the Pasig city prosecutor, senior assistant city prosecutor Aileen Sabarre said that the use of the credit card for unauthorized purchases does not amount to theft.

“Use of the credit card for unauthorized purchases is not theft unless it is proven that respondent stole the credit card and used the same for his own personal benefit,” the resolution said.

“The credit card was voluntarily issued to respondent under his name. Thus, when the respondent used the credit card for purchases at Lucendi and Toby’s Estate in Pasig City, the credit card cannot be considered as unauthorized within the tenets cited by law,” it read.

Aquino filed 7 qualified theft complaints against Nicko in the prosecutor’s offices of Quezon City, Taguig, Mandaluyong, Manila, San Juan, Pasig, and Makati.

The complaint filed in Makati had also been dismissed for lack of probable cause.

After the dismissal of the case in Makati, Aquino’s legal team at Fortun Narvasa Salazar said it would file a motion for reconsideration. – Rappler.com