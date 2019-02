'Naloko mo nga si Kris Aquino,' the senatorial candidate quipped in at least one campaign sortie, in skits with actor Phillip Salvador

Published 11:16 AM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Media mogul Kris Aquino on Tuesday, February 26 said she as "hurt deeply" by quips made at her expense by President Rodrigo Duterte's aide and senatorial candidate Bong Go during campaign sorties.

"I was shown this video while in [Japan] and had actually reached out to [Go] because my dad taught me to make sure I'm always a good sport. I was doing a KonMari on my phone and I saw the video again so I watch it," Kris wrote in an Instagram post that featured a clip of Go speaking during a campaign rally.

Go, who is part of several admin- and Duterte-backed slates, entertains audience in shorties with a short skit with actor Phillip Salvador. In it, he jokes that Phillip is an "adopted father" of Davao City because he "left behind 4 children in Davao."

"Totoo naman eh. Naloko mo nga si Kris Aquino (It's true. You even managed to fool Kris Aquino!)" Bong Go would retort, to the laughter of the campaign crowd.

Kris and Phillip were once in a relationship. She has a son with Phillip, her eldest Josh.

"Wala po akong atraso sa inyo SAP BONG GO. I have only had good words for you pero sana sa paglilingkod nyo para sa mga Pilipino bilang Senador (i know you are a SURE WINNER), sana priority nyo rin po ang mga kababaihan," Kris said in her post.

(I have nothing against you, Bong Go. I only had good words for you but I hope that when you serve the country as a senator (I know you are a sure winner), I hope you prioritize women.)

"Kris Aquino na ko pero madaling gawing 'joke' na 'naloko' ako ng ama ng panganay ko. Nagtrabaho ako, at hindi ako pinabayaan ng pamilya ko. But what about the women without financial security & family?"

(I'm already a Kris Aquino but it's still easy to turn into a joke that I was fooled by the father of my eldest. I worked hard, I never let my family down. But what about women without financial security and family?)

She continued: "Sorry ha- minalas- nandun kasi yung 'NALOKO'... nakadapa na po, nung pinanuod ulit at narinig yung tawanan ng audience, isa pang sampal sa taong umaamin, matatalo siya."

(Sorry, but you had to say "fooled." I'm already down – and when I watched it again and heard the audience laugh, it was another slap on the face of a person who admits she'll lose.)

Kris, so far, has not endorsed any political candidate for the 2019 elections. She is, however, the youngest sister of former president and Liberal Party chairman emeritus Benigno Aquino III. The former president is campaigning for the opposition slate Otso Diretso. – Rappler.com