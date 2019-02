Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents of two!

Published 11:20 AM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Popular South Korean couple actress Kim Tae-hee and singer-actor Rain are expecting their second child, due in September.

"Kim Tae-hee has recently conceived her second child and is expected to give birth in September, becoming a mother of two children,” BS Company, the 38-year-old actress' management company, confirmed on Tuesday, February 26.

"Upon news of the child that once again came like a blessing, Kim is currently taking a rest with a heart full of excitement and gratitude," BS Company added.

The two Korean stars married in 2017 and had their first daughter in October of the same year. – Rappler.com