Published 10:48 AM, February 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Michelle Madrigal and fiance Troy Woolfolk will be getting married on April 12, they in a save the date video by Nice Print Photography.

Michelle and Troy got engaged last July 2017. They welcomed their daughter Anika the same year.

Last year, Michelle confirmed that she was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, a condition that attacks the thyroid gland. She's since turned to a healthier lifestyle.

The actress has been living in Texas. Still, she's been updating followers about her fitness routine and life with Anika. – Rappler.com