We can't wait for another out-of-this-world basketball game!

Published 3:30 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After years of waiting, fans of both Space Jam and basketball star LeBron James can finally rest easy, knowing that Warner Bros' Space Jam 2 has finally confirmed its premiere date.

Space Jam 2, the sequel to the 1996 live-action-animated hybrid Space Jam, is set for a July 2021 release.

The upcoming film follows after the first, replacing Space Jam's starring basketball player Michael Jordan with another top athlete, LeBron James. This'll be James' first major big screen acting gig, following his supporting role in Trainwreck, a 2015 film with Amy Schumer.

Multi-tasking James will also be acting as executive producer, care of SpringHill Entertainment Company, alongside Black Panther director Ryan Cooler. Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness) will be directing.

Production is slated for 2019, but no specific storyline has been revealed yet.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," James told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

"It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan (director) did that for a lot of people."

The first Space Jam featured favorite Looney Tunes characters and legend Michael Jordan joining basketball forces to beat an alien rival team called the Nerdlucks. The film earned $230 million in worldwide box office sales. – Rappler.com