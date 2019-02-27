Marian and husband Dingdong Dantes are treated to another baby shower by family and friends

Published 6:20 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes were treated to another baby shower over the weekend by family and friends.

The event was held at the Marquis Events Place. Dingdong had earlier hosted a baby shower for Marian on February 16.

Spotted at the second baby shower were actress Bettina Carlos, Ana Feleo, Boobay, events planner Teena Barretto and hairstylist-makeup artist Bambi Fuentes.

Zia Dantes was also photographed getting ready for a song number during the baby shower.

Marian is due to give birth sometime in the summer. – Rappler.com