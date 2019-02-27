IN PHOTOS: Marian Rivera celebrates with family, friends in another baby shower
MANILA, Philippines – Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes were treated to another baby shower over the weekend by family and friends.
The event was held at the Marquis Events Place. Dingdong had earlier hosted a baby shower for Marian on February 16.
Spotted at the second baby shower were actress Bettina Carlos, Ana Feleo, Boobay, events planner Teena Barretto and hairstylist-makeup artist Bambi Fuentes.
View this post on Instagram
I really like last night’s set up! From the smoke effect, to the balloons, to the flowers and table settings— saktong-sakto! It felt really clean, heavenly, bright and light. An experience that i would like to relive to my son one day through these memorable photos. Concept by @teenabarretto Event styling: @robblancaflor Mirror tables, chairs, and dinnerware: @18th.ph Technicals: @forscink_socials Special effects: @dragonfireworks.official Venue: @marquiseventsplacebgc Photos by @cocoonstudioph #ohbabydantes #teenabarrettoevents #marquiseventsplacebgc
Zia Dantes was also photographed getting ready for a song number during the baby shower.
Marian is due to give birth sometime in the summer. – Rappler.com