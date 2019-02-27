The pop rock voice behind ‘Jenny’ will be serenading fans for a one-night-only show at a mystery location

Published 6:24 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – You keep us hanging on, and we're not moving on, indeed.

The Click Five fever lives on as lead vocalist Kyle Patrick returns to Manila for a one-night-only performance on March 23, 2019.

MANILA ITS ON!!! GET TIX HERE https://t.co/I2XiTTYlqE — Kyle Patrick (@RealKylePatrick) February 26, 2019

An intimate performance awaits fans of the "Jenny," "Happy Birthday," and "Empty" pop singer at a still-undisclosed secret venue in Quezon City.

The mystery location will only be revealed to guests who reserve their tickets in advance. The exclusive details will be sent via email the night before the show on March 22 at 8 pm.

Tickets go for P450 and are ready for reservation via Red Ninja Production and Yapsody.

Doors open at 8 pm on March 23. The show offers no reserved seating or standing areas. – Rappler.com