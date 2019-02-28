NBC renews the police comedy series for another super toit season

Published 10:09 AM, February 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – What a whirlwind it has been for our fave police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine so far – from its abrupt Fox cancellation, to its glorious savior NBC, and to its upcoming guest star Lin Manuel-Miranda – what else can it surprise its loyal fans with at this point?

Well, another season, that's what. Noice!

The toit news is care of NBC, who announced Brooklyn Nine-Nine's renewal for a 7th season on Wednesday, February 27 (Thursday, February 28, Philippine time).

“It’s been one of our great joys as a network to give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a second life,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

“Cheers to Dan Goor, Mike Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner, and our amazing cast and crew who each week turn New York’s finest into New York’s funniest.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's latest 6th season has been airing on NBC since early January 2019.

We can't wait to see the Nine-Nine squad again. To more Halloween Heists! – Rappler.com