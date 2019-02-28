'My love, I flew today,' he says in an Instagram post

Published 2:17 PM, February 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Even as Matteo Guidicelli achieved a bucket list feat, he had girlfriend Sarah Geronimo on his mind.

The actor went skydiving for the first time at WCC Aviation Airfield in Binalonan, Pangasinan, and a February 23 video posted by instructor Snooky Cruz captures Matteo’s entire experience in the air – including his declarations of love for his pop star girlfriend.

In the video, taken from a GoPro mounted on Matteo’s helmet, we can see the view as he jumps off the plane. He then navigates to the runway, following instructions from a ground radioman. In between, Matteo can be heard shouting, “Love you, love!”

As he gets closer to the ground, he says his i-love-yous again, this time including his family: “Love you, love! Love you Sarah! Love you Mama, Papa, Giorgia, Pau-pau!”

On Instagram, he thanked his parents, siblings, and Sarah for letting him skydive.

“My love, I flew today. Thank you Mama, Papa, [Giorgia], [Paulo], and my Sarah for letting me jump out of a plane by myself. Sorry for the stress. I love you guys,” he said.

Matteo and Sarah have been together for over 5 years. – Rappler.com