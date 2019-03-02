Have you listened to Ay Karma 'Yan's newest single, 'Uh-Oh'?

Published 4:43 PM, March 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Up Dharma Down's Armi Millare seems to be sporting a new look and a different creative direction with the band – in her spoof form, that is.

Comedian Michael V stars as the lead singer of the band "Ay Karma 'Yan" and star of the music video for the single "Oo." This time, however, it has a more... culinary route.

The song is now called "Uh-Oh," a sultry jam on the kitchen perils of losing your one and only kalan.

Armi herself seems to approve, sharing an excerpt of the video on Instagram stories. – Rappler.com