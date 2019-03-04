Maine turned 24 on March 3

Published 8:48 AM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Haters to the side because actress and internet sensation Maine Mendoza and actor Arjo Atayde can't be any happier together.

"My reason for being. Happy birthday to my main," wrote Arjo on Instagram, to caption a photo of herself and Maine hugging. The actress turned 24 on March 3.

Following months of rumors, the two recently confirmed that they were dating. (READ: Maine Mendoza: 'It's true, I am dating Arjo Atayde')

Maine first rose to fame in 2015 for her viral impersonations of Kris Aquino. She later joined the Eat Bulaga! cast, where she was cast as "Yaya Dub" on the segment "Juan For All, All For Juan."

It was in that same segment where Maine was paired up with co-host Alden Richards, resulting in the popular AlDub love team. (READ: Maine Mendoza asks fans for 'freedom' in open letter)

She has since gone on to be a MAC Maker, collaborating with the makeup giant to produce a shade of lipstick. – Rappler.com