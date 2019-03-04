The couple marry in the Manila Cathedral on March 2

Published 10:03 AM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Former Sexbomb dancer Sunshine Garcia married longtime boyfriend Alex Castro on Saturday, March 2 at the Manila Cathedral.

Snshine wore a beauitful Patricia Santos wedding gown as she walked down the aisle.

Among those who attended the wedding were Sunshine's Banan Sundae cast members such as John Prats, Angelica Panganiban, Aiko Clmaco, and Mariposa.

Sunshine's co-Sexbomb dancers were also at the wedding.

Joseph Marco and Jake Cuenca were also spotted at the wedding as posted by comedian Pooh.

Reception was held at the Sofitel Plaza.

The couple have been together for 3 years and got engaged in December 2017. They welcomed their first child together, Axel, last September. – Rappler.com