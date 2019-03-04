'I am glad things happened the way they did,' says the model-actor

Published 2:23 PM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Model-actor Clint Bondad took to Instagram to clarify some points regarding an interview with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on the February 22 episode of Tonight with Boy Abunda.

Catriona confirmed that she and Clint have broken up after 6 years together. Clint then went on social media to say that he wishes nothing but the best for his ex-girlfriend. (READ:Clint Bondad on breakup with Catriona Gray: Not what we wanted, but what we both need)

In a two-part Instagram post on Sunday, March 3, Clint cleared some matters on the interview. He first talked about the "crown or relationship" question, wherein Catriona chose the crown over a relationship.

"Everyone knows that it's a trick question. Of course its 'Crown'! The career of a beauty queen is so different in many ways to that of other career paths and even more extreme than that of an actor or public figure. Incomparable. Its a winner-takes-all situation and it kickstarts everything into motion with an explosion, but on top of it all it's compressed into a single year of reign. It's the equivalent of sitting in a burning house and someone asking you, 'Finish your chamomile tea or get your sweet ass out of here ASAP?!" It's not a question about personal preference but urgent priority!'



He then went on to address the timeline of the breakup, saying he and Catriona ended it after she won the title.

"It's correct that the relationship was over the way we used to have it before the coronation. But we didn't make it official in private until after the coronation. However it was actually me who eventually and actively pushed to make it official."

Clint then said that it was his fault that he and Catriona started to have issues, that he started to blame things around him for what he was going through.

"I was massively depressed for a long time and I literally blamed anything and everyone except our relationship... I wouldn't even allow it in the realm of possibilities. But my protective personality and shielding of the relationship made me unable to see things clearly and rationally. It became counterproductive.

"Love truly can make you blind sometimes and make you do dumb stuff... No matter how smart you think you are. I felt like I had to do things that Cat never asked me to do and stopped things that I loved doing and pursuing and even started feeling guilty for simply enjoying life. I ended up completely draining myself and became so exhausted that at the end there was little left of who I once was."

Catriona, he said, did her part to be supportive of him.

He explained, "I am truly the only one who can be blamed for anything and everything. I failed, because the control was always with me all along. I just realized it too late. She knew I would rather go through complete death of my own persona than accept failure..."

Although he and Catriona are no longer together, Clint had nothing but kind words for the woman he loved. In fact, he would have been hurt if she did not win the Miss Universe title.



"What would have really broken my heart would have been not seeing that crown on her head.

I am glad things happened the way they did. Sure, maybe things could have been a bit different if the outcome would have been different too. But it's like the weather. If it rains you simply remind yourself that water is life, then you take the umbrella and go out anyway.

"Nobody can be blamed for things that simply happen and I actually believe that this is the best ever that could have happened for both of us. She will go down as the best Miss Universe in History.



"Told you guys I wasn't biased before. If I can say it now then you know I was simply always stating facts and facts never change," he said.



– Rappler.com

