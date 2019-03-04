The BBC reports that 10 concerts have been cancelled

Published 2:06 PM, March 04, 2019

LONDON, United Kingdom – Ryan Adams' tour of Britain and Ireland has been cancelled, ticket retailer Ticketmaster said Friday, March 1 following accusations of abuse against the US alternative singer-songwriter.

Adams has been accused by several women of emotional abuse and exploiting his position as a career mentor as a means to obtain sex.

Ten concerts have been scrapped. The BBC reported that several fans had sought refunds on their tickets following the allegations.

"The Ryan Adams UK and Ireland tour has been cancelled," Ticketmaster Ireland said on Twitter, adding that full refunds to people who bought tickets from authorized outlets would be processed by the end of the day on Monday.

The Ryan Adams UK & Ireland tour has been cancelled.

Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday.

Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account. — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) March 1, 2019

An expose in The New York Times published last month details a pattern of manipulative behavior from the 44-year-old Grammy-nominated artist, including testimony from performer Mandy Moore, his ex-wife.

In one instance the newspaper – which interviewed more than half a dozen women and reviewed a trove of the US rocker's digital communications – describes Adams as sending graphic texts to a 14-year-old aspiring bass player and exposing himself on Skype.

The paper said he continued the sexually provocative correspondence for months despite appearing to doubt that she was of age.

The country-influenced rocker also allegedly presented women with opportunities to build their profiles while pursuing sex with them, turning angry and sometimes verbally abusive when rejected.

The music world so far has been less affected by the #MeToo movement and crusades against workplace harassment than sectors including Hollywood and the media, despite a growing legion of people saying the industry shields pervasive abuse.

On his Twitter account on February 13, Adams said: "I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly." – Rappler.com