Published 9:03 PM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Paulo Avelino said he is feeling fine after he dislocated his right shoulder during a motorbike race.

In an Instagram post on Monday, March 4, The General's Daughter actor wrote: "Yes, I did crash again and although it was a low side crash, unfortunately I dislocated my right shoulder for the first time (It was painful btw).Tuason Racing and the event organizers immediately rushed me to the hospital where they were able to pop my shoulder back in (hurt even more) but immediately felt relief over my right shoulder."

"Upon checking the extent of the mobility of my shoulder I asked if I could go back to the track and after going for a few laps, voila! I am still fully capable of riding, but definitely at a slower pace due to minimal discomfort on my right shoulder."

Paulo said that he was able to finish his lessons this year at the California Superbike School Philippines.

"Sometimes we just have to slow down, assess what we've been doing wrong, swallow your pride and accept our mistakes. Then finally, come out as a better person. Full speed ahead!"

Paulo hinted that he would likely undergo therapy, tagging the PACE Prehab & Recovery Instagram page on a separate post.

"Me thinking of the painful strengthening exercises I have to do," he said.

Me thinking of the painful strengthening exercises I have to do

