Published 1:45 PM, March 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood mourned on Monday, March 4 after actor Luke Perry died at the age of 52. The actor suffered a massive stroke last February 28.

Celebrities, including cast members of the show Riverdale, took to social media to mourn his death.

Known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, here's a look back at some of Luke's most memorable roles through the years.

1. Dylan McKay in 90210. For 90's kids, Luke will always be associated with Dylan Mckay, the bad boy of the hit show Beverly Hills 90210. His pairing with Shannen Doherty was considered one of television's most famous tandems.

In her post prior to Luke's death, Shannen, who played Brenda Walsh, wrote of her on-screen partner and friend: "My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this."

In an interview on Entertainment Tonight, Shannen she couldn't talk much about him without being emotional. "It's Luke, and he's my Dylan," she said.

2. Oliver Pike in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Before Sarah Michelle Gellar starred in the now-iconic television show, Kristy Swanson played the titular role in a 1992 movie that starred Luke as Oliver Pike, Buffy's love interest.

On Instagram, Kristy remembered her time with Luke on-screen.

"I abruptly woke at 4:30am thinking about you Luke and I couldn’t go back to sleep, then 5 hours later I hear you are gone. The tears won’t stop and they never ever will. You were that guy, that forever friend, we always had each others back and I will always remember you this way..."

3. Billy in The Fifth Element. Luke also starred in movies, including The Fifth Element, where he played the role of Billy.

4. Reverend Jeremiah Cloutier in Oz. The actor played Reverend Jeremiah Cloutier in 10 episodes of Oz, a television drama series.

5. Fred Andrews in Riverdale. Luke returned to television once more in 2017, this time taking on the role of Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa).

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Luke said Fred was among the roles closest to his heart. The actor has two kids with ex-wife Minnie Sharp.

“I think in some ways this character is the closest thing to me that I’ve ever played because he’s a guy that loves his kid. That’s really all he’s about,” he said. – Rappler.com