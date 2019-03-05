Meet the couple's son Legend

Published 2:21 PM, March 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Eric Tai and wife Rona Samson-Tai welcomed their son Legend Eric Tuesday morning, March 5.

In an Instagram post, Eric wrote said that Legend was born prematurely but is doing well.

"All of our prayers have been answered because of our Faith in the Lord Almighty, your love and your support. On behalf of Legend and our ever-strong finally-mother [Rona Tai] and yes, we can all finally call you MOMMY after 5 times and 1 SHOT OF #IVF pasok na aagad! Gratitude to all our families, friends and fans all around the world and especially to the helpful, intelligent and hardworking doctors and nurses here at Medical City! You are all Legends in our books! We got this! Intensive care we go for mommy and legend. Let’s FINISH STRONG!!!! Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. We did it love, i can’t believe it, you did it, you fought strong and hard and never gave up.. we did it peh."

The couple, who competed in Amazing Race Asia, announced in August that they were expecting their first child. They even documented the IVF process in a series of videos. – Rappler.com