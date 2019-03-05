We can't wait to see the dynamic duo back in action again!

Published 6:39 PM, March 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Case closed? Not quite.

The dynamic Detective Sherlock-Watson duo will be back in quirky, mystery-solving action for Sherlock Holmes 3, due for a December 22, 2021 release.

Warner Bros. announced the third Sherlock Holmes installment's final premiere date on Monday, March 4.

The film was previously slated for a December 25, 2020 release, but the studio explained that its original slot would be going to a still-untitled Warner Bros. animated film instead.

Stars Robert Downey Jr. and sidekick Jude Law will be reprising their roles for the third movie. However, original director Guy Ritchie seems to be out of the picture, as no director has been confirmed yet.

Chris Brancato will be writing, while Susan Downey, Joel Silver, and Lionel Wigram will produce.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jude Law divulged a few details on the path Sherlock Holmes 3 may take.

“We hope to propel the story forward,” Law vagely explained. “As always, the essence of the story is their codependency. We’re going to examine — since it’s been several years since we’ve seen them — and play up the fact that they haven’t seen each other for a long time either.”

Sherlock Holmes 3's 2021 premiere date comes a decade after the second film Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows' release. The Sherlock Holmes movie franchise has been successful at the box office, with the second film earning $545 million globally, and the first one earning $524 million. – Rappler.com