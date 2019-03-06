'An experience I will cherish for my entire existence,' says the actress

Published 5:27 PM, March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Arci Muñoz met Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena during a recent visit to Sri Lanka.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 5, the actress wrote: "It's not everyday that you get to be welcomed by the president of Sri Lanka in his country and in his home and be on Sri Lankan news. Thank you to His Excellency President Maithripala Sirisena for your hospitality. An experience I will cherish for my entire existence. I am humbled."

In another post, Arci wrote: "Sa ngalan ng sining." (In the name of art.)

Arci did not disclose the reason for visiting Sri Lanka. Before her courtesy, she posted photos of her trip such as wearing a sari and her learnings about the country's ways of protecting its animals.

Arci is set to star with JM de Guzman in a television series called Project Kapalaran that will air soon. – Rappler.com

