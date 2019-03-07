The beauty queen and actress says she dreams of playing a superhero one day

Published 11:11 AM, March 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach will be starring in a new movie soon, this time under Black Sheep Productions, the same company behind Exes Baggage and Alone/Together.

Speaking to media ahead of a special screening of Captain Marvel at SM Aura on Wednesday, March 6, the beauty-queen actress said that she's looking forward to doing movies again.

Pia last starred in My Perfect You with Gerald Anderson.

"I'm very excited, definitely. I have a lot of fun when I'm acting, when I'm playing a role, when I have to put Pia aside first and become someone else that always new and always fun. So I can't wait to go back to acting."

Pia said the story is already set and a leading man, cast. She declined to say who her co-star was, however. She did say that it would be a comedy and that it will be an "offbeat" film.

"When I said comedy, it's not your usual comedy. I'm excited for this role to really explore my acting abilities and show more what I can do."

Black Sheep is a company under ABS-CBN Films and has so far produced several romance flicks.

Hollywood dream, meeting Brie Larson

Pia also talked about meeting Captain Marvel lead star Brie Larson in a recent media tour, where she got to interview the Oscar winner herself.

"I was so nervous. When I met her, she was so pleasant and so nice. She looks exactly the same in person – so gorgeous, strong," Pia said.

The Miss Universe 2015 winner was also asked about her dream of pursuing a Hollywood career.

"Well that dream is still there. I'm still trying to pursue that dream. I know I still have a long way to go, definitely. I have to gain more experience in the Philippines before I go and try abroad. But I haven't forgotten about that dream. Hopefully, one day, wishful thinking that something similar to this might happen."

Her dream role? "Superhero na rin, of course." – Rappler.com