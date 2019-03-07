The 2018 Cinemalaya entry get a commercial release starting March 13

Published 7:59 AM, March 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kuya Wes, an entry to the 2018 Cinemalaya Festival, will be hitting theaters for a nationwide release beginning March 13.

The movie, directed by James Mayor, is about a remittance center worker (Wes, played by Ogie Alcasid) who finds happiness in the monthly visits of a woman (Erika, played by Ina Raymundo), who collects remitances from her partner who is working abroad.

Ogie, who is also one of the film's producers, told Rappler on Thursday, March 7, that the film will be distributed by Star Cinema (or ABS-CBN Films).

During a Rappler Talk Entertainment interview, Ogie admitted it signing up for and producing Kuya Wes as a risk – a middle-aged wallflower's coming-of-age, after all, isn't the usual Filipino cinema fare. But the risk has been worth it.

Co-star Ina Raymundo recently tied with another Filipino actress, Ai-ai de las Alas, for Best Actress in a film festival in Portugal. – Rappler.com