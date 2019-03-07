‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ flies to theaters just in time for Halloween

Published 8:26 PM, March 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Iconic Disney villain Maleficent is making a cinematic comeback for Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which soars into theaters on October 18, 2019, Walt Disney Studios announced on Wednesday, March 6.

The sequel was previously scheduled for a May 29, 2020 release, but apparently, the studio decided to surprise anticipating fans with a one-year move-up.

Angelina Jolie is returning to reprise her role as Maleficent, as well as original cast members Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, and Lesley Manville. Michelle Pfeiffer will be joining the cast for the first time, playing the role of Queen Ingrith.

The fantasy adventure will reportedly be set many years after the first film's ending and will further explore the relationship between Maleficent and Aurora (Elle Fanning).

The first Maleficent movie debuted at the top of the box office in May 2014. So far, it has earned up to $758 million worldwide. – Rappler.com