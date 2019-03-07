'You are my great love story,' the actress writes as she greets Gerald a happy birthday

Published 8:28 PM, March 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Bea Alonzo is best known for her acting chops – she can cry on cue, and can convey the most complex of emotions without batting an eyelash. But did you know she has a knack for the written word too?

The Eerie actress flexed her creative writing skills on Thursday, March 7, to greet her longtime partner, fellow actor Gerald Anderson.

"This photo was taken back in 2010. Back when I fell in love with you for the first time. Amazing how time just flies," Bea wrote as a caption for a photo of much younger versions of herself and Gerald.

"Can't help but get a little sentimental especially because you're spending your 30th birthday in another continent in a different picture. You are a wonderful man."

"You are my great love story," she concluded, tagging Gerald's official account. Bea also shared via Instagram Stories a video of herself and Gerald vacationing.

Based on his Instagram Stories, Gerald is currently in the US.

Bea and Gerald are among the biggest names in Philippine show business. But they've been keen on keeping their relationship private. – Rappler.com