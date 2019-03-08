The two catch up in a video posted on Erich's YouTube channel

Published 12:46 PM, March 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It may have been 7 years since Erich Gonzales and Mario Maurer worked on a movie together, but the two seem to be as chummy as ever in Instagram photos and a video recently posted by Erich.

In the video posted on her YouTube channel on March 6, Erich sits down with the Thai star, catches up with him, recalls their time working together, and even plays a spirited round of bato bato pik.

As they catch up, Erich asks Mario about the Tagalog words he remembers (“balut,” “mahal kita,” and “mahal ko kayo”), and Mario asks Erich about her Thai vocabulary.

She also asks him if he misses the Philippines, to which Mario responds, “yeah, of course.”

“I miss the Philippines very much and I want to go back, but my tour guide for the Philippines never brings me there,” he said, referring to Erich.

“I was telling him kasi I’m going to bring him to Amanpulo and I’ve never been there,” Erich said to the camera. “So let’s just go together, with our friends, family.”

They end the video with a best-of-five game of bato bato pik, which Mario loses. He then does an awkward dance as a consequence.

Erich and Mario appeared together in the 2012 film Suddenly It’s Magic, where they played each other’s romantic interest. – Rappler.com