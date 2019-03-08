Chesca and Doug Kramer begin IVF for fourth baby
MANILA, Philippines – Team Kramer may be expanding again as Chesca and Doug Kramer begin the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive another baby.
In separate Instagram posts on March 7, the celebrity couple shared that they have started the first of 9 to 10 injections to stimulate the ovaries to produce eggs for harvesting in the next few weeks.
“And then April 2 or 3, the pregnancy test! Oh my!” Chesca wrote in the caption of her post.
With the IVF procedure. This is the first injection of 9 - 10 more! Most will be done by Doug at home! So happy we can do this here in our country! Based on the calendar, after the series of injections, harvesting will be done in the next few weeks and then April 2 or 3, the pregnancy test! Oh my! Keep praying for me! It's not a sure shot yet, but we will keep pushing for baby no. 4 or even 5! Exciting time for the next chapter for our family! New home soon and praying for the pregnancy!
The couple asked for prayers as they go on their IVF journey.
“Chesca may or may not get pregnant right away, it will all depend on how her body reacts to everything,” Doug said in his post.
And so it has begun! We will be sharing with you every step of our way to getting baby no. 4... maybe possibly baby no. 4 and 5 together! Today, we started the first injection for stimulation for more eggs to be harvested within 2 weeks. I love how we can do this journey here in the Philippines and the succeeding injections I will be conducting it at home for the next 10 days to Chesca! . Since we started the first one today, we will do a pregnancy test on April 2 or 3! Nervously excited! . Keep praying for us! Chesca may or may not get pregnant right away, it will all depend on how her body reacts to everything. . For those who still don't know, and I will explain again why we are doing the IVF. Chesca's pregnancy with Scarlett and Gavin took a toll on her body and the smart thing was to have her ligated. But now that it has been 6 years since the last birth, tests have been done to see that her body is ready for another go! All in God's time! Thanks guys! . #TeamKramerIVFJourney
IVF is a procedure where ova, or eggs are fertilized by sperm outside the body, with the resulting embryos later implanted into the uterus of the same woman or a surrogate. The procedure helps couples with fertility problems get pregnant.
In the Kramers’ case, they are doing IVF because according to Doug, Chesca’s last two pregnancies “took a toll on her body and the smart thing was to have her ligated.”
“Now that it has been 6 years since the last birth, tests have been done to see that her body is ready for another go!” he said.
Chesca, a model and host, and Doug, a basketball player, have been married since 2008. They have 3 children: Kendra, 9, Scarlett, 7, and Gavin, 6. – Rappler.com