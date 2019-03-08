Could a new Kramer baby soon be on the way?

Published 12:41 PM, March 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Team Kramer may be expanding again as Chesca and Doug Kramer begin the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive another baby.

In separate Instagram posts on March 7, the celebrity couple shared that they have started the first of 9 to 10 injections to stimulate the ovaries to produce eggs for harvesting in the next few weeks.

“And then April 2 or 3, the pregnancy test! Oh my!” Chesca wrote in the caption of her post.

The couple asked for prayers as they go on their IVF journey.

“Chesca may or may not get pregnant right away, it will all depend on how her body reacts to everything,” Doug said in his post.

“It's not a sure shot yet, but we will keep pushing for baby no. 4 or even 5! Exciting time for the next chapter for our family! New home soon and praying for the pregnancy!” Chesca said.

IVF is a procedure where ova, or eggs are fertilized by sperm outside the body, with the resulting embryos later implanted into the uterus of the same woman or a surrogate. The procedure helps couples with fertility problems get pregnant.

In the Kramers’ case, they are doing IVF because according to Doug, Chesca’s last two pregnancies “took a toll on her body and the smart thing was to have her ligated.”

“Now that it has been 6 years since the last birth, tests have been done to see that her body is ready for another go!” he said.

Chesca, a model and host, and Doug, a basketball player, have been married since 2008. They have 3 children: Kendra, 9, Scarlett, 7, and Gavin, 6. – Rappler.com