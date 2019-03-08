We didn't ask for it – but we got it anyway

Published 1:57 PM, March 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In the world of the Philippine interwebs, viral sensation Dante Gulapa and the online persona of motorcycle ride-sharing platform Angkas, are undisputed superstars. So when they collaborate, virality can only be the expected result.

Angkas on Friday, March 8, released what is likely a teaser of their collaboration with the former macho dancer turned social media superstar.

In it, Dante – wearing motorcycle protection gear and an Angkas-branded brief – dances to the very LSS-inducing "Angkas Tara Na."

"Royalty ba 'kamo? The KING EAGLE Dante Gulapa will grace the Angkas stage for the first time!" said the ride-sharing platform on Facebook. They also tweaked their logo a bit – instead of wheels, the motorcycle is fitted with Dante's now-iconic nipple tattoos.

Angkas, while primarily a technology service provider, isn't afraid to mix it up on social media. More than once, they've gone viral for the cheeky and witty responses online. They've also released a music video in the past because, why not? – Rappler.com