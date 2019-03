Star Magic confirms the death of the comedian

Published 12:31 AM, March 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Comedian Chokoleit died after performing at an event in Abra on Saturday, March 9.

Star Magic confirmed the news to ABS-CBN. They have yet to announce his cause of death.

His management, however, said Chokoleit had a hard time breathing after his performance.

Chokoleit, Jonathan Aguilar Garcia in real life, starred in a number of ABS-CBN shows, including the fantaserye Marina in 2004. – Rappler.com