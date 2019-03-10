Vice Ganda, Claudine Barretto lead tributes to the late comedian

Published 10:12 AM, March 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Stars and friends of comedian Chokoleit took to social media on Sunday, March 10, following the news of his sudden death.

Chokoleit, Jonathan Aguilar Garcia in real life, died after performing in an event in Abra on Saturday, March 9. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed. He was 46 years old.

Thank you Lord for giving me a chance to meet Chokoleit and become his friend. Im sad that we lost him. But happy that he’ll be in a much peaceful and happier place now with you. Thanks for everything Chokie. I love you!!! Rest well my friend. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) March 9, 2019

Claudine Barretto, who headlned the show Marina where Chokoleit also stared, posted a series of videos on Instagram.

"I cannot put into words the pain that n feeling Choko! Nawalan nanaman ako ng tagapagtanggol at mabuting kaibigan (I lose a good friend and protector).I luv u sobra."

She added: "Mamimiss ko to! Paki hug si Direk Wenn [Deramas] at Rico [Yan] para sakin. Thank u Choko isa kang LOYAL na kaibigan.mahal na mahal kita at d kita makakalimutan kahit kailan."

(I will miss this. Please hug Direk Wenn and Rico for me. Thank you Choko, you are one loyal friend. We love you and we will never forget you.)

Paulo Avelino tweeted: "RIP@chokoleitWiTSThe laughter and happiness you brought to everyone will surely be missed. Such a sad day."

Ai-Ai delas Alas also took to Instagram to share her memories of the comedian.

John Lapus, one of Chokoleit's close friends, posted: "Grabe ka @hot_chokoleit So pano, wala na yung ganitong okrayan?! Hay... Mahal ka namin. Mahal kita." (So just like that, no more teasing each other? Hay, we love you. I love you.)

Pokwang, another friend of Chokoleit simply captioned a photo of a crying clown with heartbroken emojis.

Others like Tim Pavino, Maris Racal, Vhong Navarro, and Ogie Alcasid also gave tributes.

RIP, Chokoleit! :’( So sad to hear the news. You will truly be missed. You were always so kind, and full of life. — (@TimPavino) March 9, 2019

Grabe hindi ako makapaniwala! Hay...

Rest In Peace , Chokoleit

We will miss you... — Vhong Navarro (@VhongX44) March 9, 2019

RIP Chokoleit :( — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) March 9, 2019

