The former baseball player proposes to the singer during a vacation

Published 12:09 PM, March 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged. They have been in a relationship for over two years. Alex, a former player player for the New York Yankees, posted a photo of the engagement ring on Saturday, March 9.

"She said yes," showing the ring on Jennifer's hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 9, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

The singer-actress also shared the news, captioning a photo of herself with Alex with hearts. Her long time manager Benny Medina also confirmed the news.

In an Instagram post last February, Jennifer paid tribute to her fiance.

"Two years of laughter, two years of fun, two years of adventures, of excitement of growing and learning, of true friendship and so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho"

View this post on Instagram Two years of laughter Two years of fun Two years of adventures Of excitement of growing and learning Of true friendship And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho... #atapontheshoulder #2years A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 3, 2019 at 4:51pm PST

The two made their relationship public and official back in 2017 during the MET Gala, when they walked together at the red carpet.

This will be Jennifer's 4th marriage. She was married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998, Chris Judd from 2001-2003, and singer Marc Anthony from 2004-2014. She has two kids, Max and Emme, from her relationship with Marc.

Alex was married to Cynthia Scurtis and has two daughters with her. – Rappler.com