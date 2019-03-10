Andi Eigenmann is expecting a baby girl
MANILA, Philippines – It will be another girl for actress Andi Eigenmann when she gives birth to her child with boyfriend surfer Philmar Alipayo.
The couple had a "gender reveal" party on Saturday, March 9, wherein guests played a game of tic-tac-toe. After the last balloon was popped by Andi's mom Jaclyn Jose, it was confirmed that the couple are expecting a baby girl.
Andi confirmed that she was pregnant last February. This is her second baby.
The actress has a daughter, Ellie, with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito. – Rappler.com