She's definitely feeling 22

Published 3:49 PM, March 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Julia Barretto celebrated her 22nd birthday with a get-together with family and friends on Saturday, March 9. The young actress, whose birthday is on March 10, threw an "Amalfi Coast-themed" party

Amalfi Coast is a Italian coastline.

Some of Julia's friends including actors Erich Gonzales and Ian Veneracion were at the party. Ian played Julia's father in A Love to Last.

Julia's onscreen and real-life partner Joshua Garcia was also present, and even sang for guests.

Julia's mom Marjorie was present not just to help but also wish her daughter a great year.

Happy Birthday, Julia! – Rappler.com