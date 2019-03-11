The couple perform the song in remembrance of the late singer

MANILA, Philippines – Maxene Magalona and husband, model and musician Rob Mananquil paid tribute to the late singer Francis Magalona on Sunday, March 10, posting an acoustic version of the song "Kaleidoscope World."

Francis, known for songs such as "Kabataan Para Sa Kinabukasan," "Kaleidoscope World," and "Mga Kababayan Ko" died on March 6, 2009 after a battle with leukemia.



In an Instagram, Maxene wrote: "Thank you for promoting love and peace through your music. We love you, pop. Happy 10th year in heaven."

She also said that donations can be made to the Francis Magalona Foundation, which focuses on education.

Rob also posted the same video saying: "Never have I felt the most nervous yet most inspired to perform a song by the Philippines’ most iconic rapper. Thank you for your words of wisdom, sir. "

Last March 6, Francis' wife Pia Magalona recalled the journey they went through.

"Our family will forever be grateful to family, friends, co-artists, companies and the Filipino people who supported us both financially and in spirit throughout the journey we called his Happy Battle, and even afterward. Through his recordings, his legacy lives on. Now, more than ever, say a prayer and listen to Francis M. Peace." – Rappler.com