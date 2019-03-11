'We’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together,' the couple announce in a statement

Published 9:43 AM, March 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Glee star Lea Michele married boyfriend Zandy Reich on Saturday, March 9 during a private and intimate wedding in Northern California.

In a statement published through People, the couple said: “We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family.

"And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”

A photo of the two was also shared with the entertainment website.

The actress and her now husband, president of the AYR clothing, company dated for two years before getting engaged in April 2018.

Wedding guests included actor Darren Criss and Emma Roberts.

Prior to Zandy, Lea's most high profile relationship was with Glee co-star Cory Monteith, who died in 2013. – Rappler.com