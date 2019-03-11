The two have been together for 3 years

Published 9:46 AM, March 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For the most part, actors James Reid and Nadine Lustre like to keep things chill – they're public about their relationship and honest about how they are, both as individuals and as a couple.

So it was only befitting that James spilled the beans about their living situation (which has been a huge deal, apparently) in the best way: He casually let it slip during an interview on Gandang Gabi Vice.

James, who was appearing alone for the first time on the long-running entertainment show, was asked about his relationship with on-screen and real-life partner Nadine.

Host Vice Ganda was asking James about their 3-year relationship and how they've managed to keep it fresh, considering they work together all the time.

"Well, we live together, so," said James, before pausing.

"Oh, did you know that already? Okay well we live together," he continued, as the crowd cheered on.

For years, the two have been bugged by questions about their living arrangement. Nadine has mostly dodged the question and has pointed out in the past that there's nothing wrong should they be living together.

James said they still miss each other, even if they work and live together. "Sometimes you get too comfortable but then there's days when she's working, super busy and when she gets home it's like... we really miss each other still," he said.

James is set to be part of Idol Philippines as a judge. Vice is also a judge on the talent show. – Rappler.com