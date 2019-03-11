His brother claims the actor falsified documents to sell their mother's property

Published 6:19 PM, March 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Gabby Concepcion's brother Miguel filed a case against him for allegedly falsifying documents in order to sell a 890-sqm lot owned by their mother in San Juan City.



Miguel's lawyer Tyrone Cimafranca told reporters on Monday, March 11, that the land owned by Gabby and Miguel's mother Maria Lourdes Concepcion Arellano, located at 3736 P. Guevarra St., in Barangay Addition Hills in San Juan, could not have been sold because she was in the United States when the alleged sale happened.



"Their mother was in the United States and could not have signed the documents nor appeared infront of the notary public as stated in the acknowldgement page submitted to the Land Registration Authority (LRA)," he said.

Cimafranca said they've submitted copies of her departure and arrival date based on her passport to the Criminal Investigation and Detective Group—National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR).

Although the signatories in the sale of the land are residents of San Juan, the notarization happened in Tagaytay City. The person who notarized it is allegedly not listed under the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

Miguel said he learned of the sale only after arriving from the US two months ago. He supposedly tried to reach Gabby but his calls have been ignored. "I kept asking him for a meeting to clear things up but he ignored all my request.”

"So I'm resorting into this action to correct what is wrong,” he said.



The said lot and building is presently rented by a school.

Gabby and his management have yet to issue a statement on the matter. – Rappler.com