There is space for both franchises in this universe!

Published 10:11 AM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – While some fans may be having fun pitting the Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel franchises against each other, the actress who plays the Amazonian princess isn't having any of that.

In an Instagram story, actress Gal Gadot reposted a fan-made sketch of her character linking arms with Captain Marvel, the latest major character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"I'm so happy for you sister! Congrats," said Gal, tagging actress Brie Larson in the post.

To be perfectly clear, the two characters don't live in the same cinematic universe. Wonder Woman, who had her first solo movie in 2017, belongs to the DC Extended Universe.

The artwork was done by a 17-year-old artist who goes by "Maxy Artwork" on Instagram. She also reposted a screenshot from Gal's Instagram stories.

The franchises, characters, and actresses share similarities. They're the first female superheroes to get their solo movie in their cinematic universes. Wonder Woman was the first female-led superhero film in over a decade and the first to be helmed by a female director, Patty Jenkins.

Captain Marvel is the first female-led superhero movie in its universe (The Wasp shared top-billing wih Ant-Man). It's also the first movie in the MCU to be co-directed by a woman. The movie was released a little over a month before the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame.

And while it's tempting to pit the two against each other, if Gal's post is any indication, it's that there's definitely space for two awesome female superheroes in our real-life universe. – Rappler.com