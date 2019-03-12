The host and model shares photos on Instagram

Published 12:08 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been over a decade since Cindy Kurleto last appeared on Eat Bulaga!, but the host and model seemed right at home when she revisited the set of the noontime show and spent some time with her former co-hosts.

Cindy posted photos of the visit on Instagram saying “I had such a great time at Eat Bulaga!, missed these peeps!”

In the photos, she was with Eat Bulaga! co-hosts Pauleen Luna, Joey de Leon, Chia Hollman, Allan K, Ruby Rodriguez, Gladys Guevarra.



She also posted footage of her playing in the show’s Boom! quiz game.

Cindy left the Philippines in November 2007 to live in Peru. The 40-year-old is now based in her hometown of Vienna, Austria. She is in the country for her Myra Ultimate endorsement. – Rappler.com