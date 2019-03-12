Vice Ganda, Pokwang, Pooh, and K Brosas are among those who visit their friend, who died last March 9

MANILA, Philippines – Friends of the late comedian Chokoleit visited his wake on Monday, March 9, after his sudden passing during an event in Abra.



The comedian's remains are currently at a funeral parlor in Antipolo and will later be flown to Davao on Friday, March 15. A program sponsored by Star Magic will be held on Thursday, March 14 according to John Sweet Lapus. (READ: Stars mourn comedian Chokoleit's death)

On Instagram, Pokwang, one of Chokoleit's good friends, shared a photo of herself, Pooh, K Brosas, and Vice Ganda looking at the Chokoleit's casket.

"We Love you Chokie," she said.

In another photo, Pokwang wrote: "Wala kami maisip nila [Pooh] and [K Brosas] na pwedeng ipalit sayo bff Chokie nag iisa ka!! so pano? Thank you sa tawa at walang humpay na okrayan at tawanan my dear friend Chokie wala na magkakalkal sa kusina ko ng dis oras ng gabi para lang mag take out ng ulam love you.... Salamat @skyle07 sa mga larawang ito."

(Pooh, K, and I could not think of anyone who will replace you Chokie. You're the only one! Thank you for the laughter and non-stop jokes my dear Chokie. No one will go to my kitchen anymore to look for something to bring home to. I love you. Thank you Skyle for the photos.)

K Brosas also posted the same photo, saying: "We love you Chokie! Nabawasan kami NG matalik na kaibigan nina [Pooh], [Pokwang] and [Vice Ganda]."

(We love you Chokie. Pooh, Pokwang, and Vice Ganda lose a good friend.)

Pooh posted: "I love you Chokie."

Chokoleit, Jonathan Aguilar Garcia in real life, first rose to fame as part of the show Marina in 2004. He later appeared in other shows such as Asintado and FPJ's Ang Probinsyano. – Rappler.com