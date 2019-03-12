After 12 years and 12 seasons, are you ready to bid your favorite sitcom gang goodbye?

Published 5:08 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Let the countdown begin.

The popular CBS sitcom of 12 years is officially closing its curtains soon. Big Bang Theory confirmed on Monday, March 11 that its series finale will air on May 16, 2019.

We’re going out with a BANG! Don’t miss the 1 hour series finale of The #BigBangTheory on May 16 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/nccbkVaOdK — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 11, 2019

The finale of its 24-episode season will be an hour long, and has no known plot details yet.

Many fans grieved collectively as Big Bang Theory announced its end last August 2018, which has been running for 12 seasons.

The Emmy Award-winning sitcom's first episode aired in September 24, 2007 and has since followed the daily lives of friends Penny, Leonard, Sheldon, Amy, Howard, Bernadette and Raj, whom fans will have to sadly bid adieu to soon.

“We have a general idea of what we are aiming for with May and the finale,” Chuck Lorre, show creator and executive producer, said to Deadline.

“These days there’s a lot of melancholy in the background at all times. It’s been a 12-year project that has been really just a joy. It’s going to be very, very sad to let it go.” – Rappler.com