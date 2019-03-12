The iconic love team snaps a photo with directors Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone

Published 5:19 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It would appear that the much-awaited reunion of iconic 90s love team Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal is finally happening. According to photos posted by production company Project 8 corner San Joaquin on March 12, the two are working on a new project together.

Posting the photos on Instagram, the production company hinted in the caption that the two might be reprising the roles of Bujoy and Ned in the film Labs Kita, Okey Ka Lang?. In the film, they played two best friends who eventually fall in love.

In Project 8 corner San Joaquin’s photo, Marvin and Jolina are joined by directors Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone, as well as screenwriter Bibeth Orteza and producer Reign Anne de Guzman.

The caption of the post included the hashtags #LagingTapat #OhYes #BestFriendMoLangAko #MarJoXP8SJ.

In a November 2018 interview on Magandang Buhay, Jolina talked about her and Marvin’s plans to reunite, saying they wanted it to be connected to Labs Kita, Okey Ka Lang?.

“Kasi 20 years na ’yung pelikulang ‘yun eh. So anong nangyari kay Ned at Bujoy talaga di ba? (The movie is 20 years old. So what happened to Ned and Bujoy, right?)” she said.

Aside from Labs Kita Okey Ka Lang?, Marvin and Jolina have starred as each other’s love interest in countless movies and shows in the 90s, including Gimik, Kung Ayaw Mo Huwag Mo, Flames: The Movie, and Hey Babe! – Rappler.com