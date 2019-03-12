Kris posts a statement issued by Divina Law on her social media accounts

Published 11:05 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Taguig City prosecutor has reportedly found probable cause to press forward with the charges actress Kris Aquino filed against her former project manager Nicko Falcis, her lawyers announced Tuesday, March 12.

The statement, issued by Divina Law, was posted on Kris' social media accounts via a short video.

Kris earlier alleged that Nicko charged over P1 million to a BDO corporate card under KCAP for personal expenses without her consent. She filed theft complaints against him in 7 cities, including Taguig. Nicko has denied these allegations.

The prosecutors in Makati and Pasig earlier dismissed the case.

"The Taguig OCP (Office of the City Prosecutor) found the statements of Ms Kris Aquino as credible and the evidence she adduced as sufficient to establish a prima facie case that Nicko Falcis misappropriated and converted the corporate credit card entrusted to him for his own personal expenses," read a statement issued by Divina Law, the firm that represents Kris in the case.

In a video that included a quote from singer and actress Lady Gaga, Kris showed the official court notice sent to her house. She also showed the header and the documents, indicating that they came from the Taguig Office of the City Prosecutor.

Erik Santos' version of "This is the moment" served as the background music for the video.

Kris also took a shot at Nicko, pointing out in her caption: "I need to point out, sa tamang paraan ang 'pag post nito.... Hindi po sa isang entertainment portal ang unang naglabas ng balita (I posted this in the proper manner.... Not through an entertainment portal)," Kris said.

And the quote that Kris began and ended her video with? Lady Gaga's famous quote, "There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you but all it takes is one." – Rappler.com