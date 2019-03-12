Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among those charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Published 11:52 PM, March 12, 2019

NEW YORK, USA – Two Hollywood actresses including Oscar-nominated Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman are among 50 people indicted in a nationwide university admissions scam, court records unsealed in Boston on Tuesday, March 12, showed.

The accused, who also include chief executives, allegedly cheated to get their children into elite schools, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors said.

Huffman, 56, and Lori Loughlin, 54, who starred in Full House, are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. – Rappler.com

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.