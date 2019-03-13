Alongside Anne Hathaway, your beloved childhood puppets will be waving at you from the big screen

Published 1:35 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The world-famous puppet gang from Sesame Street will be coming to life on the big screen for Sesame Street, a live-action musical slated for a January 15, 2021 theatrical release.

Warner Bros. and MGM announced the news on Tuesday, March 12. The family-friendly musical film will star award-winning actress Anne Hathaway alongside Jim Henson creations Grouch, Cookie, Monster, Big Bird, Elmo, and more.



It will be directed by Tim Story, who is also releasing another live-action movie, Tom and Jerry, on April 2021. Portlandia creator Jonathan Krisel will helm the film as well, while Shawn Levy and Michael Aguilar will be producing.

No specific plot yet has been revealed, but production will begin in June 2019.

The popular children’s program was created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrissett and first premiered in 1969. Sesame Street turns 50 years old this year. – Rappler.com