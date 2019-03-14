The 'Teen Queen' opens up about growing up and maturing

Published 9:04 AM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo confirmed that she and Daniel Padilla will not be doing any projects together or 2019. Instead, they will focus on individual projects.

In an open letter posted on Preview Wednesday, March 13, Kathryn said that she and Daniel decided to take a break as a tandem for now.

"There’s no way I can talk about growth without mentioning DJ (Daniel's nickname) because he’s a big part of what makes me who I am today. He’s played a crucial role in helping me become not only a better actress but also a better person.

"Some of you might already be aware of this, but late last year, we made a mutual decision to not accept projects together this 2019. We both know it’s going to be tough for both of us and maybe even tougher for our fans, but we really gave it some thought, and while there’s nothing we want more than to make you happy, we’d appreciate if you can give us this year to pursue our individual growth this time around."

She continued: "It’s a risk, and I’d be lying if I told you that the idea doesn’t scare me, but at the same time, I’m excited to discover what kind of opportunities await us both in this journey."

Kathryn, who turns 23 this March, also got real about the title "Teen Queen," saying that while she's flattered by it, she's aware that she won't forever be a teen queen in the eyes of the people.

"It was not until I wasn’t a teen anymore when I started to understand what that title held. I’m flattered as I think about it now, because now I see it as a testament that people respect me as an artist. I realize, they must have given me such a title because they acknowledge my hard work. And for that, I’m eternally grateful,"she said.



"Sadly, though, I can’t forever remain as your Teen Queen. Like everything else in this world, change is inevitable. And I, too, need to grow."

Kathryn, who last starred in Three Words to Forever, is set to start working on a new film with GMA 7 actor Alden Richards for the first time under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina.

The movie will be filmed partly in Hong Kong and will tackle the lives of Overseas Filipino Workers. – Rappler.com