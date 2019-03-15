BTS meets SNL? We can't wait!

Published 11:26 AM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – There's no denying that the internationally-acclaimed K-pop boy band BTS continues to take the world by storm, especially since the boys are making their first musical guest debut on the American comedy-sketch show Saturday Night Live on April 13.

SNL announced on Wednesday, March 13, that one of their upcoming episodes for April will feature BTS, who will reportedly perform for the show, alongside actress Emma Stone, who will host.



The SNL appearance will come a day after the April 12 release of BTS' newest album, Map of the Soul: Persona.

It's no doubt that the boys are on a global roll, as RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook also recently presented at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

The boys are also gearing up for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour on May, which will hit cities in the US, Brazil, Europe, and Japan. – Rappler.com